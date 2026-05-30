India News | Himachal Panchayati Raj Institution Elections End Amid High Voter Enthusiasm

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): The third and final phase of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections concluded across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, bringing to an end the state's rural local body election process.

Despite inclement weather in several parts of the state, voters turned out enthusiastically to elect their village representatives, with youth, first-time voters and senior citizens actively participating in the democratic exercise.

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Polling percentage in the final phase remained below 60 per cent, lower than the first two phases, which had recorded voter turnout exceeding 75 per cent.

Earlier, the State Election Commission had stated that out of 31,182 seats across Himachal Pradesh, 10,854 candidates had already been elected unopposed before the commencement of polling. More than 86,000 candidates had filed nominations for various posts, including Gram Panchayat Members, Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, Panchayat Samiti Members and Zila Parishad Members.

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The first phase of polling was held on May 26 and the second phase on May 28. Results for the posts of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and Ward Members were declared immediately after polling in each phase, while counting for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats is scheduled to take place on May 31.

The results of elections to the municipal bodies of Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala will also be declared on May 31.

Young voters expressed enthusiasm about casting their ballots for the first time and participating in the democratic process.

Speaking to ANI, first-time voter Kamlesh Verma said, "All security arrangements were in place and the voting process was conducted smoothly. It felt very good to cast my vote for the first time. I voted with the hope that development will take place in our area and that welfare measures will benefit everyone in society. My message to voters is to choose a good candidate who works for development and public welfare. I am very happy to have exercised my democratic right."

In several polling stations, voter turnout crossed 80 per cent. Candidates contesting the elections said the response from voters remained encouraging despite adverse weather conditions.

Speaking to ANI, Kamlesh Shandil, a candidate contesting for the post of Pradhan from Mehli Panchayat in Shimla district, said, "The election process has been very good. People participated enthusiastically despite the bad weather. It is a positive sign for democracy that voters came out in large numbers to cast their ballots. I sought votes in the name of development and not on party lines. Women and youth have been participating actively and, in many cases, more enthusiastically than men."

"Our focus is on development. We have highlighted issues such as sewerage facilities, drinking water shortages, road connectivity for some households and the need for improved school infrastructure. If elected, we will work to address these pending demands and ensure overall development of the area," he added. (ANI)

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