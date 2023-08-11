Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): About 242 roads, including two national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh due to the recent rainfall, according to the state emergency operation centre.

According to the Himachal Pradesh state emergency operation centre, National Highway 21 is closed due to a landslide.

Meanwhile, National Highway 5 is closed but is expected to be restored in 1 to 2 hours, with alternate routes open, they said.

Earlier, the regional meteorological department in Shimla issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall, with thunder likely to occur in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the warning, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Chamba, and Una over the next three hours.

In addition, heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi.

"Light to Moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur at many places in the districts of Chamba (Bhalai, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat Sinhuta, and Chamba) Kangra (Jawali, Shahpur, Nurpur, Harchakkiyan, Dehra Gopipur, Kangra, Baroh Jaswan, and Rakkar) Hamirpur (Nadaun, Sujanpur Tira) Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una (Amb and Bharwain) Mandi, Kullu with the possibility of isolated heavy in the districts of Solan Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi," Meteorological Centre Shimla stated.

"Possibility of light rainfall at isolated places in remaining districts," they further added. (ANI)

