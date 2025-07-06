Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Four people were killed and one sustained serious injuries after a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Rahni Nala, close to Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, police officials confirmed.

According to DSP Manali KD Sharma, there were five individuals in the vehicle at the time of the accident. "Four persons died on the spot, while one has been seriously injured," he said.

Rescue operations are underway, and efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies and provide medical assistance to the injured person. The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, three culverts have washed away along with a portion of land due to flooding in the drain near Kortang in Chauharghati under the Padhar subdivision of Mandi district, says SDM Padhar Surjeet Singh.

More details awaited. (ANI)

