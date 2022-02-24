Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma's son is among more than 200 medical students from the hill state stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

Sharma told PTI that his son Abhinav is studying MBBS at Bukovinian State Medical Academy (BSMA) in Ukraine's Chernivsti city. He was scheduled to board a flight to India on Saturday but it has been cancelled after the escalation of the crisis, he added.

In a video call, Abhinav told PTI that Chernivsti is located near Poland border and about 800 Indian students, including around 200 from Himachal Pradesh, are pursuing their MBBS there.

A third-semester MBBS student, Abhinav went to a mall to purchase essential commodities on Thursday. "Normally two-three people are seen at the mall but today there are a number of people buying different eatables as the crisis escalates,” he added.

Yash Paul Sharma's niece is also pursuing her MBSS there, he added.

Sharma and his son Abhinav said that they were not much worried for two reasons despite the escalation of the crisis. Firstly, Chernivstsi is located in western Ukraine near Poland and secondly, the Indian embassy is fully cooperating with the stranded Indians to ensure their security and safety.

However Dr. Naresh Dutta, posted in the assembly dispensary, is worried a lot about the safety of his daughter Nivedita who had gone to Ukraine in November last year to pursue her MBBS at Lviv Medical University in Lviv Oblast city.

Dr. Dutta told PTI that his daughter is staying in the university hostel with three other Indian students -- two from Himachal Pradesh and one from Haryana's Ambala.

"I talked to Nivedita three-four times today. She and her roommates were worried a lot," he added.

Dr. Dutta requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make arrangements to immediately airlift the stranded students to India.

Himachal Pradesh deputy director health Ramesh Chand's son Rahul has also been stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv city where he is pursuing his MBBS.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the media that the state government had already taken up with the Centre the issue of safe returns of Himachal Pradesh students at the earliest.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had "never seen".

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

