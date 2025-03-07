Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania held a security meeting ahead of the state Budget Session beginning on March 10.

After the meeting on Thursday, Pathania spoke to the reporters and said that formal meetings take place ahead of every budget session, and one of them was related to law and order.

He further informed that the assembly session would begin on March 10, with the Governor's address, and conclude on March 28.

"As you know, there are some formal meetings before every session (Budget session). One of them is related to law and order, in which we call the senior officers from general administration to discuss law and order...The budget session will start on March 10 and continue until March 28. The Governor's address will be on the 10th...", Pathania said while speaking to the reporters.

Earlier, on March 3, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting, led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved the draft of the Governor's address, and the tabling of the CAG report of 2023-24 in the upcoming budget session.

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill 145 posts in different categories, including 66 posts in newly upgraded Municipal Corporations, 3 in newly upgraded Municipal Councils, 70 posts in newly created Nagar Panchayats, and six posts in the Directorate of Urban Development department.

The Cabinet approved the conversion of all the traditional Katha Bhatti'es into Katha Bhatti with IBR boilers, and they would mandatorily have to register with the Chief Inspector of Boilers of the State. IBR boilers would be allowed to process khairwood with bark in the range between 5435 to 7500 quintals in the entire year. (ANI)

