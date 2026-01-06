India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer made a resounding return to competitive cricket on Tuesday, smashing 82 runs off just 53 balls for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 clash against Himachal Pradesh. Batting at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Iyer’s explosive knock served as a critical fitness test ahead of India’s upcoming home series against New Zealand. Shubman Gill Formally Suggests BCCI to Have 15-Day Camps Before Every Test Series; Board Confident of Red-Ball Captain's 'Assertive Qualities'.

A Masterclass in Aggression

Returning to the crease for the first time since October 2024, Iyer displayed no signs of rust. His innings was punctuated by 10 boundaries and three sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 154.71.

Iyer joined Musheer Khan (73 off 51 balls) after Mumbai found themselves in a precarious position at 55/2, following the early dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan. Together, the duo stabilized the innings with a rapid 82-run partnership, providing the foundation for Mumbai's massive total of 299/9 in a match reduced to 33 overs per side due to morning fog.

Critical Fitness Test Passed

The 31-year-old’s performance carries significant weight for the national selectors. Iyer had been sidelined for nearly three months after suffering a spleen laceration during an ODI against Australia, an injury that required hospitalization and extensive rehabilitation.

While he was recently named in India's 15-member squad for the New Zealand series starting January 11, his participation was contingent on proving his match fitness in domestic cricket. Following today's high-intensity knock—during which he completed all pre- and post-match drills without apparent discomfort—he is expected to receive final medical clearance from the BCCI's medical team.

Mumbai’s Star-Studded Lineup

Iyer, who took over the captaincy for the remainder of the tournament after Shardul Thakur was ruled out with an injury, led a team featuring several India internationals. While Musheer Khan shone alongside his captain, other stars had a quieter outing:

Suryakumar Yadav: 24 runs

24 runs Sarfaraz Khan: 21 runs

21 runs Shivam Dube: 20 runs

20 runs Yashasvi Jaiswal: 15 runs

Road to the Knockouts

The result of this Group C fixture is vital for Mumbai's campaign. Entering the match tied with Punjab at 16 points, a win here virtually guarantees Mumbai a spot in the quarter-finals. Arshdeep Singh Brings Out His Characteristic Humour While Signing Autographs, Asks Fan to Take Screenshot From Video Instead Of Clicking Picture.

With Iyer's return to form and leadership, Mumbai looks to reclaim the title they last won in 2020-21. The team will play their final league-stage game against Punjab on January 8.

