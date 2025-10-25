Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to allow the Transport Department to issue necessary permission for the conversion of 1000 existing diesel and petrol taxis into electric taxis with the provision of 40 per cent subsidy under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Yojna, a press release said.

The Cabinet gave its nod to enhance the honorarium of Special Police Officers (SPOs) at the rate of Rs 300 per month with effect from April 1, 2025, which would benefit 510 SPOs of the State, including 403 in non-tribal areas and 107 in the tribal areas.

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns of 'Open War' if Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails.

According to the press release, the Cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval for the enhancement of honorarium of Rs 500 per month of SMC teachers (TGT, C&V, JBT, Lecturers, DPEs), IT Computer Teachers, Mid-Day Meal Workers and Part-Time Water Carriers with effect from April 1, 2025, as per the announcement of the Chief Minister.

It approved the proposal to streamline the implementation and efficient monitoring mechanism of Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojna and H.P. Crop Diversification Project (JICA-Phase-II) in the State. This mechanism will go a long way in fostering coherence between the departments, SPNF and JICA, besides ensuring efficient governance and execution with expected outcomes envisaged under the flagship programmes of the projects.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hingoli: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits Maharashtra, No Casualty Reported.

It decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the Chairmanship of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to finalise the draft of Rural Area Development guidelines to be adopted by Gram Panchayats in the form of Model By-laws to regulate the construction activities in the rural areas. Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharamani will be the members of this Cabinet Sub-Committee.

The Cabinet gave its approval to include 19 games in the list of games which qualify meritorious sportspersons for consideration for appointment to Group-A, B, C and D posts/ services under the State Government Departments, Boards, Corporations, etc. These games include Baseball, para sports, Rugby Triathlon, Deaf sports, Mallakhamb, Kudo, Motor Sports, Pencak Silat, Shooting Ball, Soft Tennis, Roll Ball, Tenpin Bowling, Tug-of-war, fencing, Netball, Sepak Takraw, Wushu and kickboxing, the press release said.

The Cabinet approved creating a separate and specific State Cadre for Junior Office Assistant (IT) under the Directorate of Recruitment by creating 300 posts as Job Trainee in the first phase.

The approval was given for the construction of Nahan Medical College at the newly selected land for the expansion of this college.

The Cabinet agreed to grant ex-post facto permission for new post-graduation and super speciality courses to regulate admissions in these courses in the Department of Medical Education and Research.

The Cabinet approved the proposal of the Health Department to shift 32 newly created posts of Assistant Professors in the respective Super Speciality Departments of IGMC, Shimla, Dr RPGMC, Tanda, SLBSGMC Ner Chowk and Dr RKGMC Hamirpur to the department of Emergency Medicines in the concerned Medical Colleges and under the establishment of the Directorate of Medical Education.

It also gave a nod to the framing of the new Resident Doctors Policy-2025.

The Cabinet accorded, in principle, approval for the proposal of the Health Department for framing a Policy/Scheme to regulate the appointment of Assistant Staff Nurse.

As per the release, it also approved the amendments in the scheme for setting up Ground Mounted Solar Power Projects with interest subsidy for bona fide Himachalis. This scheme will now be named as Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Saur Urja Yojna for setting up ground-mounted solar power projects ranging from 100 KW to 2 MW in tribal and non-tribal areas with interest subsidy. For setting up 100 KW to 2 MW solar power projects in tribal areas, a five per cent interest subsidy will be provided by the Government, whereas a four per cent interest subsidy will be provided in non-tribal areas.

The Cabinet accorded approval to carry out amendments in Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, with reference to the Scheme for Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment- 2025-26.

The Cabinet gave its approval to establish a Tourism Investment Promotion Council (TIPC), which would work on a mechanism to attract, evaluate and facilitate tourism investments efficiently and transparently.

It decided to designate HP General Industries Corporation as the nodal agency for procurement, storage, transport, quality testing and supply of Extra Neutral Alcohol, rectified, and all kinds of spirits used by Pharma units in the State.

The Cabinet gave its approval to allow 15-day paternity leave to male contract employees in the State.

The decision was taken to open three new Government Primary Schools in Solan district at Haripur Sandholi-II, Surajmajra Lubana and Chkkan in Block Baddi, which fulfil all the required criteria for opening new schools.

The Cabinet approved amendments in Yashwant Singh Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojna with a view to benefit maximum students of the State. As per the amendment, the facility of an education loan at a one per cent interest rate will also be given for pursuing post-graduation. Moreover, the income limit of the family of the beneficiary student has been enhanced from Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 12 lakhs per annum, the press release stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)