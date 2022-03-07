Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a smart bus stop near the state Assembly here on Monday.

The bus stop, located at the Kennedy Chowk, was built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh under the Shimla Smart City Project.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked via Geekbench: Report.

Thakur said the smart bus stop has rain shelter, police outpost, mobile phone charging facility, drinking water facility, and benches to seat around 30 people.

The bus stop was built in a record time of seven months, he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: SP-SBSP Alliance to Win 45-47 Seats in Purvanchal Region, Says BSP Chief OP Rajbhar.

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)