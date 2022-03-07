Kasimabad, March 7: Amid voting for the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar on Monday exuded confidence of winning over 45 seats in the Purvanchal region of the state. A former BJP ally, the SBSP has sealed an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party for these Assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI, Rajbhar said, "We'll win 45-47 seats in the Purvanchal region. We are winning on five of eight seats in Varanasi, three of four seats in Chandauli, seven of nine seats in Jaunpur." Further, the SBSP chief said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia.

Meanwhile, the average voter turnout in the last leg of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was reported to be at 35.51 per cent till 1 pm. A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar). Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections will continue till 6 pm. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Final Phase Voting Underway, Counting on March 10.

The constituencies where polling is underway are Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahurabad, Mohammedabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST). Of these, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 2 for scheduled tribes.

A total of 2.06 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes while 613 candidates are in the electoral fray in the 54 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

