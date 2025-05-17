Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): The speaker of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, has advocated a separate regiment in the Indian Armed Forces.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh have made immense contributions to India's military efforts. It's time our state had its regiment in the Indian Armed Forces," said Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while speaking with ANI in Shimla on Saturday.

Pathania was speaking following the inauguration of a blood donation camp organised at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex by the Sports and Cultural Association.

Praising the patriotic spirit and service ethos of the people of Himachal Pradesh, Pathania reiterated the long-standing demand for the formation of a separate regiment in the Indian Armed Forces exclusively for Himachali soldiers.

"Himachal Pradesh's Legacy of gallantry must be recognised with a dedicated regiment"

Citing the historical and continued contributions of Himachali soldiers, Pathania said that the soldiers from Himachal Pradesh have proved in war and tough times in the Indian armed forces.

"Himachal Pradesh has always stood at the forefront during times of war and national crisis. Our soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice and won numerous gallantry awards from the Param Vir Chakra to the Vir Chakra and the Kirti Chakra. It is only fitting that the Indian Armed Forces establish a special regiment representing Himachal Pradesh." He said.

Pathania emphasised that soldiers from the hill state have consistently played a vital role, whether it was the 1962 war, the 1972 war, the Kargil conflict, or modern-day operations like Sindhur. He pointed out that Himachal is known as Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods), but it is also the land of valiant warriors who have tirelessly served the country.

Acknowledging Operation Sindhur Pathania said that it was a testament to India's military prowess.

In a detailed statement, Speaker Pathania lauded Operation Sindoor, a recent military success by Indian forces, calling it a clear demonstration of India's growing technological and strategic capabilities.

"Operation Sindoor has sent a strong message to the world's major military powers. Even countries like the United States, known for their advanced arsenal and military technology, have been effectively matched by India's armed forces. In fact, our capabilities are not just comparable but in many ways ahead," said Pathania.

"The success of Operation Sindoor is a matter of pride for the entire nation, and especially for us in Himachal Pradesh. A brave soldier from my very own Assembly constituency laid down his life during this operation. His sacrifice is a reminder of the selfless service Himachali youth continue to render to the nation." He added.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Pathania inaugurated a blood donation camp on the Assembly premises, expressing his gratitude to the organisers and participants.

"I am happy that the Bharat Evam Cultural Association has organised this blood donation camp at the Assembly premises. Almost all our staff members have participated. Blood donation is the greatest form of service; it saves lives and is a deeply noble act," he said.

Pathania congratulated all the officers, employees, and organisational members who came forward for the cause.

"I hope this spirit of service continues. Through such acts, we serve society in a meaningful way." Said Pathania.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania's strong advocacy for the Himachal Regiment reflects a broader sentiment in the state that its decades of military contribution deserve distinct recognition. As India continues to modernise its forces and celebrate regional pride, the proposal for a dedicated regiment representing Himachal Pradesh could gain further traction. (ANI)

