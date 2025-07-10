Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed concerned departments to expedite the restoration of roads and the resumption of disrupted water and electricity supply in flood-affected areas.

Earlier, CM Sukhu held a meeting with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur at the Thunag Rest House on Wednesday evening to review the damage and progress of relief and rescue operations in the Seraj region, which had been severely affected by torrential rains and cloud bursts recently.

He said he would soon visit Delhi to meet with the Union Ministers to seek a special relief package for the State.

The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned departments to immediately prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the damaged roads, bridges, electricity, and water schemes within a week. He specifically mentioned that the 56-km Chail Chowk-Janjheli road would be proposed for strengthening under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

He also directed officers to coordinate closely with the Leader of Opposition and prioritise key schemes to accelerate relief efforts through inter-departmental collaboration. Despite the scale of devastation, he noted that 60 per cent of drinking water schemes have already been temporarily restored.

CM Sukhu asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to restore connectivity through the construction of Bailey and suspension bridges, for which the government would provide the required funds.

In the meeting, the leaders also discussed the issue of resettlement of families who have lost their land due to the devastation. Jai Ram Thakur highlighted that cloudburst incidents have caused extensive destruction, and with winter approaching, there is an urgent need to prioritise the rehabilitation of those who have lost everything.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mandi, to identify safe locations for the temporary resettlement of affected families, where prefabricated structures can be installed to provide immediate shelter. He also instructed officials to assess the damages suffered by the horticulturists.

Former Minister Prakash Chaudhary, Congress leaders Chet Ram, Jagdish Reddy, Vijay Pal Singh, APMC Chairman Sanjeev Guleria, Jeevan Thakur, Naresh Chauhan were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

