Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The devastating monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 85 lives so far, with 54 deaths directly linked to rain-related disasters and 31 others lost to road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In its cumulative loss report, the SDMA confirmed that natural calamities such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning incidents have been responsible for the bulk of the fatalities. Mandi district remains the worst-hit, reporting 17 deaths from rain-related causes.

As per the SDMA, other severely affected districts include Kangra (11), Hamirpur (5), and Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, and Kinnaur with lower but significant numbers.

The SDMA has also recorded 129 injuries and 34 missing persons in connection with these weather-induced disasters.

Separately, 31 lives have been lost in road accidents during the same period, adding to the overall toll. These incidents were reported across districts, including Solan (6), Chamba (6), Kullu (3), and others.

Meanwhile, public infrastructure across the state continues to reel under pressure. As per the Evening Public Utility Status Report dated July 9, compiled by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), a total of 174 roads remain blocked, 162 electricity transformers are disrupted, and 755 water supply schemes are affected due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Mandi district once again leads in infrastructure damage, with 136 roads blocked, 151 transformers down, and 137 water schemes disrupted. Kullu has reported 15 blocked roads, while Kangra recorded the highest number of affected water schemes at 603. In several districts, temporary restorations are underway to ensure continuity of essential services.

"The state continues to battle the brunt of the monsoon season. Rescue, relief and restoration efforts are ongoing on a war footing," said a spokesperson for the State Disaster Management Authority.

The SDMA has urged people to remain alert and avoid travel in vulnerable areas until weather conditions improve. (ANI)

