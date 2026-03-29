Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta held a meaningful interaction with a distinguished group of senior citizens at Lok Bhavan, Shimla. The gathering comprised eminent retired civil servants, educationists, defence veterans, and social workers who have contributed immensely to society through decades of dedicated service.

In an engaging and insightful dialogue, the senior citizens shared their experiences and highlighted the far-reaching impact of welfare initiatives introduced by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | AAP Releases Star Campaigner List for Kerala, Assam Assembly Elections.

They expressed deep appreciation for schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, and the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, noting that these initiatives have significantly enhanced their access to healthcare, ensured financial security, and restored a sense of dignity and independence in their lives.

The Governor appreciated their valuable feedback and observed that the extension of Central Government schemes to elderly citizens marks a transformative and compassionate step towards strengthening the social security framework of the nation. He remarked that such initiatives reflect the Government's unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of every citizen, particularly the elderly, who are the guiding pillars of society.

Also Read | Earth Hour 2026: Delhi Saves 216 MW Power, 174 MW in BSES Areas During 'Lights Off' Campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Kavinder Gupta said, "Our senior citizens are the custodians of our cultural ethos and collective wisdom. Ensuring their dignity, healthcare, and financial security is not merely a policy priority, but a moral responsibility of the nation." He further emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a paradigm shift towards inclusive governance that prioritises the needs of every section of society.

Highlighting the role of senior citizens in nation-building beyond their formal years of service, the Governor urged them to act as mentors and torchbearers of societal values. He called upon them to actively engage with the younger generation and contribute towards fostering a culture rooted in ethics, discipline, and respect.

Stressing the importance of value-based education, the Governor underscored the urgent need to inculcate moral values among children in an era of rapid social and technological change. He said that nurturing qualities such as integrity, compassion, respect for elders, and a strong sense of duty towards the nation is essential for shaping responsible citizens. He encouraged senior citizens to share their life experiences and wisdom with the youth, thereby strengthening the moral fabric of society and preserving the nation's rich cultural heritage.

The Governor also appealed to the participants to spread awareness about various government welfare schemes within their communities and inspire others to benefit from these initiatives. He reiterated that collective efforts and active public participation are vital in realising the vision of a developed and inclusive India.

At the end, the senior citizens expressed confidence that under the able guidance of Governor Kavinder Gupta, Himachal Pradesh will continue to witness people-centric governance with a strong focus on welfare, inclusivity, and social harmony. They conveyed their hope that his vast administrative experience and commitment to public service would further strengthen initiatives aimed at the well-being of senior citizens and the overall development of the State.

Senior officials of Lok Bhavan and representatives of senior citizens' associations were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)