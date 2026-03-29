New Delhi, March 29: The BSES on Saturday said that the national capital as a whole saved 216 MW on account of Earth Hour. Additionally, 174 MW was saved in the BSES area. Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). According to the website of the same, Earth Hour has been known for the "lights off" moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it. Earth Hour 2026: WWF India, Environment Ministry Mark 20 Years With ‘Give an Hour for Earth’ Campaign, Awareness Drive in Gwalior.

Over these 20 years, Earth Hour has evolved from awareness to action, mobilising individuals, communities and institutions to adopt more sustainable lifestyles and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future. In many ways, it reflects the journey the world must take from intent to impact. For BSES, Earth Hour is not a one-hour event but a reflection of its sustained commitment to sustainability and clean energy transition. As one of India's leading power distribution utilities, BSES continues to transform Delhi's energy landscape through initiatives such as rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). 'Earth Hour Not Merely Symbolic': CM Dhami Observes Earth Hour, Appeals for Daily Energy Conservation.

The discoms have energised over 13,000 rooftop solar connections and enabled more than 6,300 EV charging points while steadily expanding their green power portfolio, which is expected to exceed 50per cent by FY 2026-27. Delhi has consistently proven that collective action leads to tangible outcomes. In 2024, the city achieved a reduction of approximately 206 MW during Earth Hour, and in 2025, this figure rose to an even more impressive 269 MW. This growth reflects the increasing awareness and participation of its citizens. Building on this momentum, Delhi aims to further solidify its role as a leader in urban climate action this year, BSES stated. Several cities across the nation observed Earth Hour today by switching off the lights to conserve energy. This event was observed from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm across the country.