Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): The government on Wednesday successfully rescued four members of a team of the Animal Husbandry Department trapped in Bada Bhangal and one seriously injured person with the help of the Air Force. All of them were immediately admitted to Tanda Hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said that the team of the Animal Husbandry Department of Kangra district, which went to Bada Bhangal for the treatment of cattle, informed the district administration through satellite phone about health problems and it was also reported that the engaged person was seriously injured after falling into a ditch.

"On the basis of this, the government contacted the Air Force with immediate effect and on Wednesday morning two Air Force chauffeurs from Saharanpur left for Bada Bhangal from Gaggal Airport. In this rescue operation, everyone was safely taken to Gaggal Airport and after that treatment facilities were also provided at Tanda Medical College," added Deputy Commissioner.

On receiving the information about the Lumpy virus in cattle in Bada Bhangal, on August 1, the district administration sent a team of veterinary consisting of Dr Sachin Sood, Pharmacist Vinay Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar and assistant Madan Kumar via Chamba and on August 4, the animals were tested in Bada Bhangal. Treatment was started.

On the evening of August 7, the team of the Animal Husbandry Department informed the district administration through satellite about the deteriorating health and immediately took the help of the Air Force for rescue from the government.

Hukam Singh, 48, a resident of Bada Bhangal, suffered serious injuries when he slipped and fell from a temporary wooden pool in the village while he was constructing it. In this regard, the team of veterinarians who went there immediately informed the district administration about the incident through satellite phone. The local people requested the district administration to rescue and treat Hukam Singh.

Expressing gratitude to the rescued Animal Husbandry Department team for airlifting them from Bada Bhangal to Gaggal, they said that the state government has taken care of every Himachali during the disaster, even before that people stranded at Chandratal Lake and other places were rescued safely. (ANI)

