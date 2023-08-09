Jaipur, August 9: The Rajasthan government will provide six per cent reservation to Most Backward Castes among the OBCs, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Wednesday. The will be in addition to the 21 percent reservation the state already provides to to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). "A survey will be conducted by the OBC commission to identify the most backward castes in the OBC category and the commission will submit the report in a time-bound manner," Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday night. Rahul Gandhi Hails Ashok Gehlot-Led Rajasthan Government’s Scheme for Gig Workers, Says ‘It Will Provide Financial Security to Workers of Gig Economy’.

"With this, the most backward castes will get more opportunities for education and government jobs," he tweeted. Gehlot said that various organisations of SC and ST are also continuously demanding reservation on the basis of population and the government is getting the demand examined. Rajasthan a 50-District State Now After Notification of 19 New Districts Approved During Cabinet Meeting.

The CM said that in the 10 percent reservation for the EWS category, the Rajasthan government had removed the condition of immovable property due to which this class could get the benefit of reservation completely.

