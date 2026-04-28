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Agency News Agency News India News | Himachal Pradesh Imposes Check Post Fees on Mineral-carrying Vehicles to Curb Illegal Mining Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. As per the order, vehicles carrying minerals from other states and entering Himachal Pradesh will be subject to a fee structure at designated check posts. Tractor trolleys and other small carriers will be charged ₹1,000, single axle vehicles ₹1,500, and multi-axle vehicles ₹3,000.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has issued a notification imposing check post operation and infrastructure fees on vehicles transporting minor minerals into the state, in a move aimed at preventing illegal mining, transportation, and storage.

The notification, issued by the Department of Industries, states that the decision has been taken under Rule 80(1) of the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage Rules, 2015, along with other enabling provisions under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

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As per the order, vehicles carrying minerals from other states and entering Himachal Pradesh will be subject to a fee structure at designated check posts. Tractor trolleys and other small carriers will be charged Rs 1,000, single axle vehicles Rs 1,500, and multi-axle vehicles Rs 3,000.

The notification specifies that the fee will be levied for check post operations and infrastructure used for monitoring such vehicles to ensure compliance and curb illegal activities related to mineral transport.

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It further states that a confirmation receipt will be issued by the department to vehicle owners or drivers carrying minor minerals upon entry into the state.

The order has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R.D. Nazeem by order of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and will come into effect immediately.

Copies of the notification have been circulated to all Administrative Secretaries, the Director of Industries, Deputy Commissioners, State Geologists, Mining Officers, and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action, with directions for publication in the official gazette.

A day earlier, the Shimla Police had intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, registering 111 cases under the NDPS Act and arresting 35 repeat offenders so far this year, Additional SP (Headquarters) Abhishek said while addressing the media in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)