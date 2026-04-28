NASA Name in Landsat Website: How To Spell Your Name Using Satellite Images of Earth at science.nasa.gov/specials/your-name-in-landsat/

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To celebrate Earth Day 2026, NASA has launched a new interactive digital tool titled "Your Name in Landsat," allowing users to visualize their names using real satellite imagery of Earth's surface. The web-based application utilizes decades of data from the Landsat program to find natural geological features—such as winding rivers, mountain ridges, and desert dunes—that resemble letters of the alphabet.

What Is ‘Your Name in Landsat’?

The tool enables users to type any name or word and see it spelled out using satellite imagery captured by NASA’s Landsat program. Each letter is represented by a real image of Earth—such as coastlines, rivers, deserts, or mountain ranges—that naturally resemble alphabet shapes. Unlike digitally created graphics, the letters are formed entirely from natural geographic patterns identified within satellite images. NASA Roman Space Telescope Unveiled To Probe Exoplanets, Dark Matter; Launch in September 2026.

How the Tool Works

Users simply enter a name into the online interface, after which the system assembles a sequence of satellite images that visually match each letter. The result is a collage of Earth imagery spelling out the chosen word.

Many versions of the tool also allow users to:

View the geographic location of each image

Explore coordinates and source details

Download or share the final image

This interactive approach helps connect users with real-world landscapes while demonstrating how satellite data can be interpreted visually.

Science Behind the Imagery

The feature draws from more than 50 years of satellite observations collected under the Landsat programme, a joint initiative between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey. NASA Welcomes Latvia As 62nd Nation To Sign Artemis Accords for Peaceful Space Exploration.

Since 1972, Landsat satellites have continuously captured images of Earth’s surface, providing one of the longest-running records of land observation. These images are widely used for monitoring environmental changes, including deforestation, urban growth, and climate patterns.

Public Engagement and Educational Value

NASA launched the tool as part of its Earth Day outreach, aiming to make satellite science more accessible to the public. By turning complex data into a personalised and visual format, the initiative encourages users to explore Earth’s geography in a more engaging way. The project also highlights the diversity of Earth’s landscapes, showing how natural formations can resemble familiar shapes like letters.

Background: The Landsat Legacy

The Landsat programme remains one of the most important Earth observation missions, supporting research, policy-making, and environmental management worldwide. Its long-term data archive allows scientists to track changes in land use and natural systems over decades.

Conclusion

NASA’s “Your Name in Landsat” combines science and creativity to offer a unique way of exploring the planet. By transforming satellite imagery into personalised designs, the tool serves as both a public engagement initiative and a reminder of the value of long-term Earth observation data.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NASA Landsat Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).