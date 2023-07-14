Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Kandi-Katoula road towards Bajoura in Kullu has been blocked due to heavy landslide following rains in Himachal Pradesh.

"Due to heavy landslide at Ghoda farm, the Kandi Katoula road leading towards Bajoura (Kullu) is currently blocked," HP Traffic, Tourist, and Railways Police tweeted.

Also Read | Tesla Car for Rs 20 Lakh in India Still a Distant Dream, Say Experts.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the Kinnaur district.

CM Sukhu also visited the Kinnaur district and met those affected by the flood in the region.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: PM Narendra Modi Took Stock of Flood Situation From France, Directed That All Steps Be Taken To Deal With It, Says LG VK Saxena.

"Visited Choling, Kinnaur today to empathize with those affected by the disaster. Assuring everyone's safety is our utmost concern. Our government is tirelessly working to ensure the rescue and well-being of all stranded individuals. Immediate relief measures are being implemented for the local population. United, we will overcome this adversity and rebuild stronger. Stand strong, Kinnaur!," CM Sukhu tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh Police said that all stranded tourists evacuated from Chandra Taal and have reached Losar.

Over 90 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh between June 24 to July 13 due to rains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)