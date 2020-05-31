India News | Himachal Pradesh Records 313 Coronavirus Cases So Far

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): A total of 313 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh so far, said the state health department on Saturday.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 107 people have recovered from the virus.

Also Read | Uttrakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj's Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19; Minister, 40 Others Quarantined.

At present, there are 197 active cases in the state while five people have succumbed to the infection.

India witnessed the highest-ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,73,763, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Balakote & Mendhar of Poonch District.

With as many as 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)