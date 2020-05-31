Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Balakote & Mendhar of Poonch District

BSF | Image Used For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

Poonch, May 31: Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

PRO (Defence) Jammu said that the Army is retaliating befittingly. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch District.

Earlier at about 7:45 pm today, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara in Poonch district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)