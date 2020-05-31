Uttrakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj's Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19; Minister, 40 Others Quarantined

Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Dehradun, May 30: Uttarakhand Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj’s wife, was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Maharaj’s Wife, Amrita Rawat, was tested for coronavirus as she complained of fever for the past few days. After Rawat was diagnosed with COVID-19, Maharaj was quarantined, reported Hindustan Times. Along with the Uttrakhand Minister, 40 others were also reportedly quarantined. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 7,965 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 4,971, Over 11,000 Recover.

Rawat has been reportedly admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. According to reports, she was returned from Delhi a few days back. Maharaj told the media house that after his wife complained of fever, first they conducted an immunity test at a private lab for COVID-19 in which she tested negative. He added that when her fever did not subside, they got her tested for the disease by taking her swab samples on Saturday. Now, the entire family of the minister have been quarantined. Rawat was also a cabinet minister in previous Congress government in the state. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

Maharaj had attended the state Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday. Other ministers and officials were present, and officials were also present at the meeting. Earlier this month, Maharaj’s private residence has been put under quarantine till June 3 following the visit of some people from Delhi.

The Dehradun district administration had advised the house members to stay inside and not meet people outside till June 3. The quarantine notice was for the guest house of the minister and office area of his residence. These are separate from the premises where Maharaj lives with his family live.