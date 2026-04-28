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Agency News Agency News India News | Himachal Pradesh: State Banquet Hosted in Honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Lok Bhavan in Shimla Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to a press release, on the occasion, the Governor and the Lady Governor honoured the President at the Aditya Room of Lok Bhavan. The President also interacted with members of the Governor's family.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): A State Banquet was hosted in honour of the President Droupadi Murmu, at Himachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan, Shimla, on Tuesday evening. The President arrived at Lok Bhavan at around 7:00 p.m., where she was warmly received by Governor Kavinder Gupta, Lady Governor Bindu Gupta, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia.

According to a press release, on the occasion, the Governor and the Lady Governor honoured the President at the Aditya Room of Lok Bhavan. The President also interacted with members of the Governor's family.

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Thereafter, the President attended the State Banquet held at the Darbar Hall of Lok Bhavan, the press release stated.

Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Courtm, Member of Parliament Sikander Kumar, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Rameshwar Singh, Chief of Staff, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lt. Gen. S. S. Dahiya, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, Secretary to the President Ms Deepti Umashankar, Military Secretary to the President Maj. Gen. Voodev Parida, along with other senior officers and prominent citizens, were also present on the occasion.

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Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, during her visit, is staying at the Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra in Shimla, as per a release by Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)