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The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is set to take place tomorrow, April 29, 2026, across 142 constituencies. Polling will commence at 7:00 am and continue until 6:00 pm in over 41,000 booths spanning seven key districts, including Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, and Nadia. To ensure transparency and real-time monitoring of the voting process, the Election Commission has implemented webcasting facilities in all polling stations for this critical concluding phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Over 3.2 Crore Voters To Decide Fate of 1,448 Candidates in Final Phase of Polls.

A diverse field of 1,448 candidates is in the fray, featuring 220 female contestants. This stage follows a highly active first phase on April 23, which recorded a record-breaking voter turnout of over 93 percent. With more than 3.2 crore eligible voters expected to participate tomorrow, the Commission is focusing on maintaining this momentum while strictly adhering to its mandate for high turnout and orderly conduct. West Bengal Elections 2026: Samajwadi Party Calls IPS Ajay Pal Sharma ‘BJP Agent’, Questions Appointment As Police Observer (Watch Videos).

How To Vote in 1st Phase of West Bengal Polls

Visit your designated polling station between 7 AM and 6 PM on November 20, the election day.

Carry your Voter ID card or any other government-issued ID approved by the Election Commission.

Verify your identity with the polling officer.

Collect the indelible ink mark on your finger and receive a ballot paper or access the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine).

Cast your vote by pressing the button corresponding to your chosen candidate. Ensure you hear the beep confirming your vote.

How to Check Name in Voter List

Via ECI Website:

Go to voters.eci.gov.in.

Click on "Search in Electoral Roll."

Use either "Search by Details" or "Search by EPIC Number."

Enter the required information, including captcha code, and click "Search."

If your name appears, you are eligible to vote.

Using NVSP Portal:

Visit nvsp.in.

Log in and navigate to the voter information section.

Enter your details to confirm your enrollment.

How to Download Voter Slip Online

Using EPIC Number:

Visit voters.eci.gov.in.

Select the "Download Voter Slip" option.

Enter your EPIC number, state, and captcha code.

Click on "Search."

Download and print your voter slip.

Using Personal Details:

Access electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

Fill in your name, gender, state, date of birth, and constituency.

Enter the captcha and click "Search."

Download the voter slip if your name is listed.

Using Mobile Number:

Visit the official portal and select the "Search by Mobile" option.

Enter your registered mobile number and captcha code.

Request an OTP, enter it, and download the voter slip.

How To Find Polling Station

Access electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

Choose either EPIC Number or Personal Details to search.

Enter your details and captcha code.

Your polling station details, including address and booth number, will be displayed.

Use the Election Commission's Voter Helpline app for step-by-step navigation to the polling station.

To guarantee a free, fair, and peaceful election, the Commission has enforced rigorous security measures to prevent booth or source jamming. Security forces are currently conducting route marches and area domination exercises to bolster voter confidence and ensure safety. These measures, along with a heavy deployment of central forces, aim to provide a secure environment for all citizens to exercise their franchise without fear as the state concludes its 2026 electoral process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ECI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).