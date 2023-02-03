A visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI)

Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh police on Thursday blocked Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 after a landslide, informed officials.

According to officers of the Tindi police station, the landslide struck 5km ahead of Tindi, towards Pangi.

As many as 53 stranded passengers were rescued, said officials.

Police appealed to motorists to drive with caution on roads in Lahaul Spiti district in view of the prevailing situation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

