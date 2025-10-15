Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday was presented a cheque worth Rs 1 crore from YS Guleria of TVS Motors, as a contribution towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister thanked this noble gesture and said that such contributions went a long way in helping those in need.

He also urged philanthropists and affluent sections of society to contribute generously to this Fund.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, MLA Hardeep Bawa, Prasad Krishnan, Y. Vasudev, Chaman Lal of TVS Motors and General Secretary Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industrialists Association Rajneesh Vij were also present on the occasion.

A day earlier, the CM presented a cheque of Rs 1.55 crore towards the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh' by Krishan Sharma, Chief General Manager of SBI Chandigarh Circle in Shimla, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for this noble gesture and appealed to the people to contribute generously to support those affected by disasters.

Chairman of the HP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Nardev Singh Kanwar, DGM SBI Himachal, Prabhat Kumar, and other distinguished dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, in a ceremony at Shimla's Ridge Ground, CM Sukhu said development in Himachal Pradesh is a contribution of the Congress party and Virbhadra Singh.

"When there were no roads in the state, he laid an entire network of roads, transformed education, and brought power to the remotest regions. For him, power meant service, and we must carry forward this legacy," CM Sukhu said.

He recalled Indira Gandhi's role in Himachal's growth and added, "It was in 1971, here on this very Ridge Ground, that Indira Gandhi granted full statehood to Himachal Pradesh. Today, unveiling Virbhadra Singh's statue here symbolises the Congress party's long-standing commitment to the state's development." (ANI)

