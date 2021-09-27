Shimla, Sep 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 209 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the infection tally to 2,18,523, a health official said.

No coronavirus-related death was reported on Monday and the death toll from the pandemic stands at 3,653 people in the state.

Also Read | Kerala SET Result 2021 for July Session Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Meanwhile, 225 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

Himachal Pradesh has 1,730 active novel coronavirus cases, he said.

Also Read | Govt to Borrow Rs 5.03 Lakh Crore in Second Half of Financial Year 2021-22 to Fund Revenue Gap for Reviving COVID-19 Pandemic-Hit Economy.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,13,124 in the state, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)