Sethan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Igloo stay in the snow covered valleys of Sethan, near Manali, has once again become a major attraction for tourists. These igloos, built amid snow covered hills, are not only visually stunning but also offer tourists a thrilling, adventurous experience. Inside the igloos, special attention has been paid to providing warm beds, lighting, and other essential amenities, ensuring that tourists can stay comfortably even in the cold.

There is tremendous enthusiasm among tourists regarding this unique Igloo stay that has started in Sethan. People in the tourism industry believe that introducing igloo stays will give tourism in Sethan and Manali a new identity and increase winter tourist arrivals.

ForIgloo construction, sub-zero temperatures and high-quality snow are essential. According to those familiar with Igloo construction, temperatures here drop to minus 15 degrees Celsius or lower at night, which is ideal for building Igloos. Igloo construction usually begins in December.

The iIgloo stay management team reports that temperatures begin to rise after February, so a relatively colder location has been selected this year to extend the igloo stay period until the third week of March. This is the tenth successful season of the igloo stay, with a large number of returning tourists. Many tourists have visited Manali 7-8 times, but after staying in an Igloo once, they want to return repeatedly.

Regarding Igloo construction, the Igloo owner informed that five Igloos have been completed to date. It takes approximately 2 days to build one igloo. This year, due to late snowfall and unfavourable initial conditions, construction took slightly longer. A team of 10 to 15 people works here throughout the season, most of whom are local youth. The temperature inside an Igloo is much more comfortable than the temperature outside. Typically, there is an 8 to10 degree difference between the outside and inside temperatures, making it a warm, comfortable experience to stay inside the igloo.

Pawan Negi from Sethan village said, "The snowfall was a little late this year, but efforts are underway to ensure the Igloo's success. Although inquiries have decreased slightly, overall tourist response has been good. Until a few years ago, Sethan's activities were limited, but a variety of adventure and tourism activities have since begun, making the village and the Igloo village increasingly popular."

Tourists can book online through the Manali Igloo Stay website. This year, nine igloos have been built in Sethan in collaboration with Manali Igloo Stay. Sethan village is located about 11 kilometres from Manali and is becoming a popular destination for tourists seeking a unique snowy experience during the winter months. (ANI)

