India News | Himachal to Witness Fresh Spell of Rain, Snow from May 11: IMD

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a change in weather conditions from next week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rain and snowfall in several parts of the state between May 11 and May 13.

According to the extended range forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre Shimla, isolated places may experience light rain or snowfall on May 7 and 8, while weather activity is expected to intensify from May 11 onward.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Hung Assembly: Vijay TVK Warns of Mass MLA Resignation if DMK or AIADMK Forms Government, Say Sources.

During the first week, from May 8 to 14, light to moderate rain or snow is likely at a few places on May 11, extending to many areas across the state on May 12 and 13.

The IMD said that high and mid-hill regions are expected to continue receiving light rain and snowfall during some days of the second week, from May 15 to 21.

Also Read | Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation 2026: Samrat Choudhary Retains Home, Vigilance and Key Departments, Nishant Kumar Gets Health; Check Full List.

However, rainfall activity in districts such as Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur is expected to remain below normal during the first half of May.

The weather office also projected fluctuations in temperatures across the state. In the high hill regions, maximum temperatures are likely to range between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius during the first week and may rise to 20-26 degrees Celsius in the second week.

In the low hills and plains, temperatures are expected to remain between 30 and 36 degrees Celsius and could touch 38 degrees Celsius towards the latter part of May.

The IMD has also indicated above-normal maximum temperatures for districts including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan during mid-May.

Looking ahead, the forecast stated that temperatures during the week from May 22 to 28 are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the state, except Kullu and parts of Mandi and Shimla districts, where temperatures may stay near normal.

For the period between May 29 and June 4, the Met Centre has predicted drier conditions with below-normal rainfall over most parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The Meteorological Centre has advised residents and tourists to keep track of updated weather bulletins as conditions may change over the coming weeks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)