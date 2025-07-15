Hamirpur (HP) Jul 15 (PTI) A married woman from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur allegedly stole her father's car and sold it for Rs 90,000 to buy a chitta or adulterated heroin, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a mother of a four-year-old, was married in Shimla but lived at her maternal home here. The case came to light after her father lodged a police complaint on June 28, claiming that his daughter, a drug addict, had run away from home in his car.

He told police that she returned after a few days and feigned ignorance about the car. However, during questioning by police, she admitted to stealing the vehicle with the help of a male friend and selling it in Punjab's Jalandhar.

The car was seized from McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh.

The duo tested positive for drug use and was arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

After being released on bail a few days later, the woman returned to her father's house but has again gone missing for the last two days, police said on Tuesday.

According to Arun Sharma, the former director of the State Forensic Science Laboratory, chitta is a semi-synthetic opioid derived from heroin.

One gram of chitta sells for anywhere between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000, and due to the high cost, addicts often turn to drug peddling to satiate their cravings, police said.

