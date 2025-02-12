Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed the state's role in strengthening India-ASEAN relations.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a post on X said the two leaders' talks focused on semiconductors, skilling, green energy and innovation-driven industries.

"I highlighted Assam's endeavours to be at the core of India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic partnership through greater collaboration in the emerging knowledge economy, semiconductor, skilling and green energy," Sarma said.

He expressed gratitude for the commitment of Yong, who is also the trade and industry minister of Singapore, in deepening the existing relationship between Assam and Republic of Singapore.

Earlier during the day, the CM had a breakfast meeting with key stakeholders of Singapore's semiconductor and other industries with focus on strengthening supply chains and linkages to position Assam as an emerging semiconductor hub.

"At #AdvantageAssam2, we will take the next steps in transforming Assam into a semiconductor hub through trusted supply chains and linkages," he added.

The companies which took part in the discussion include Tata Electronics, Fuji Machine Mfg, Keysight Tech, Nordson Corp, Lintec Corp, Cohu Ink, Ecosoftt, Toppan Photomasks, Singapore Business Federation and Indian Ocean Group, the CMO said.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit is scheduled to be held on February 25-26 in Guwahati.

Sarma also addressed over 200 business leaders at the Singapore Road Show for the summit and extended a warm invitation to each prospective investor to Assam.

"Assam is the PLACE to be! That was the resounding message we conveyed to over 200 business leaders at the #SingaporeRoadShow. I personally invited each prospective investor to join #AdvantageAssam2 and explore the diverse opportunities our state offers," he wrote in a series of posts on the microblogging site.

Singapore's investor community showed great enthusiasm for Assam's unique advantages in harnessing India's economic potential, Sarma claimed.

"Our locational edge, single-window clearance, tailored incentives, strong law & order, and disciplined workforce stand as our core USPs. With a projected GSDP of USD 143 billion, USD 12.2 billion in infrastructure revamp, 15 km of roads built daily, a 6,000 MW green energy target, USD 4.7 billion in private investment, and a low debt-to-GSDP ratio, Assam offers investors excellent prospects and good ROI," he added.

The CM also spoke to leaders from AEM Holdings, Cleantech, Lewe Engineering, STATS Chippac, Enterprise SG, Akribis Systems, PEP Innovation, MTI and Temasek Polytechnic in order to strengthen Assam's semiconductor ecosystem and forging new collaborations.

"With Tata's semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, Assam is on the verge of becoming a key player in Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) - a key service related to the final stages of semiconductor manufacturing. Today I visited the campus of AEM Singapore and visited their world class testing facilities," he added.

The state is inviting firms involved in the end-to-end process of semiconductor manufacturing to set up their base in Assam, Sarma said.

"At the same time, we are undertaking a large-scale skilling initiative for our workforce to meet the requirements of Industry 4.0 by setting up a World Skill Centre in collaboration with global industries and institutions," he added. PTI TR

