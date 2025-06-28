Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid obeisance to goddess Kamakhya at the temple premise atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati on Saturday, visiting the 'shaktipeeth' at the end of the annual Ambubachi Mela.

Accompanied by his wife and their two children, he prayed for the well-being and peace of all.

Also Read | Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET640 Health Scare: 7 Passengers Onboard Addis Ababa-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick After Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft Suffers Depressurisation.

"Jai Ma Kamakhya. Let the blessings of Ma be endowed on everyone's families forever," Sarma posted on X after the 'darshan'.

In another post on social media, he said, "We are feeling blessed after offering our prayers to the mother goddess after Ambubachi nibriti, along with my wife, son and daughter."

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death: Mumbai Police Say Cause of Death Unclear, Forensic Team Visits Actor’s House in Golden Rays-Y Building.

"We prayed that the mother goddess keeps showering her blessings on all," Sarma added.

The chief minister and his family offered 'jal arpan' at the Saubhagya Kunda and completed 'parikrama' of the temple during the visit.

The four-day Ambubach Mela had ended with the opening of temple doors on Thursday. The mela is held for four days every year when the temple doors are closed, coinciding with the ritualistic menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya.

A major tourist event in the state, over 10 lakh devotees and visitors were estimated to attend this year's Mela.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)