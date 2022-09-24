New Delhi, September 23 (ANI) National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an alleged weapon supplier in the killing of a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar by members of a radical group in January last year.

The charge sheet was filed against Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, under charges of 120B and 307 of Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (7), 25(8) of Arms Act and 17, 18, 20 of Unlaw Activities (Prevention) Act pertaining to the conspiracy to attack Hindu priest Kamaldeep Sharma at village Bharsinghpur in Jalandhar district.

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Faith in Judiciary Vindicated', After Bombay High Court Allows Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park.

The targeted attack was executed by the members of terror gang with the weapons supplied by accused Gagandeep Singh which the accused had supplied on the directions of accused Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh, the NIA claimed.

The NIA had earlier filed charge-sheet against four accused persons on July 4 naming Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a self-styled chief of KTF, his aide Arshdeep Singh and others.

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

Investigations have revealed that the entire conspiracy was hatched by Nijjar and his aide Arshdeep Singh, both based in Canada, to disturb peace and disrupt the communal harmony, the agency claimed in a statement.

The target attack was executed by the members of terror gang with the weapons supplied by accused Gagandeep Singh which the accused had supplied on the directions of accused Arshdeep Singh, the agency added.

In July, the NIA also declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Nijjar.The agency alleged that Nijjar was also "promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of the Sikhs for Justice" in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)