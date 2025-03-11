Ayodhya, March 11: With just three days left for the festival of colours, people from all over the nation have flocked to the markets to grab the colours and pichkaris. Markets are abuzz with people shopping for 'gulal' and 'abeer', as well as pichkaris, the traditional water guns used to splash colored water. Homes are being decked up with vibrant decorations, and sweets like gujiyas are being prepared in kitchens across the country. People are stocking up their festive essentials. Similar visuals have arrived from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya where preparations for Holi going on in the markets in Ayodhya as people flock to the marketplaces for festival-related shopping.

On Monday, devotees celebrated with joy during the Rangbhari Ekadashi festival at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises. This vibrant event marks the start of the Holi festivities and is observed five days prior to the main celebration of Holi.The atmosphere is filled with color, devotion, and excitement as participants take part in the joyous occasion. Meanwhile, the traditional 'Lathmar' Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura. Holi 2025 Date in India: What Is the Legend of Holi? Exploring the Mythological Origins and Significance of the Festival of Colours.

This unique and vibrant event, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is deeply rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha. According to folklore, Lathmar Holi symbolises the playful exchange between Krishna's village, Nandagaon, and Radha's village, Barsana. It is believed that Krishna, along with his friends, visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who playfully responded by chasing them away with sticks (lathis). This tradition continues today as women from Barsana visit Nandagaon to engage in a mock battle with men wielding shields for protection.

Devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad gathered at Nandagaon's famous temple premises to witness the colorful spectacle. The air resonated with Holi bhajans and chants of 'Radhe Radhe' as participants drenched each other in gulal (colored powder). The event saw an elaborate arrangement of flowers, music, and traditional sweets, adding to the festive spirit. Holi 2025: Celebrations Begin in Braj and Kashi With Rangbhari Ekadashi; Grand Procession Held in Sambhal.

Holi Festivities Gain Momentum

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Preparations for Holi going on in the markets in Ayodhya as people flock to the marketplaces for festival-related shopping. pic.twitter.com/xr7iY8YfOW — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2025

Following Lathmar Holi in Nandagaon, the celebrations will continue in Barsana, where men from Nandagaon will visit to partake in the joyous tradition. The Holi festivities in Mathura, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will culminate with grand processions, cultural performances, and temple rituals leading up to the main Holi festival. Authorities have deployed additional security measures to ensure a smooth celebration, with local administration closely monitoring crowd management and traffic control. People in Sambhal also celebrated Rangbhari Ekadashi Holi amid tight security on Monday.

