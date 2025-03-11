Mathura/Varanasi/Sambhal, March 10: The festival of Holi began with great enthusiasm in Braj and Kashi on Monday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi. At the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura, devotees played Holi with tesu flower and saffron-infused water, marking the beginning of Holi celebrations across all temples in Vrindavan and Braj.

A grand celebration was also held at the divine abode of Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev in Varanasi. Devotees adorned Lord Vishwanath and Goddess Gaura with flower petals, abir, and gulal, expressing their devotion and joy. The highlight of the event was the procession of the silver palanquin, carrying the divine idols of Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Mata Gaura, mesmerizing the devotees. Holi 2025: Restrictions on Sale of Railway Platform Tickets in Mumbai From March 8 to March 16 for Crowd Control, Check List of Local Train Stations.

Meanwhile, in Sambhal, a traditional Rangbhari Ekadashi procession was carried out under tight police security. Officials confirmed that peace prevailed throughout the district. At Banke Bihari Temple, the deity was dressed in a white attire and seated on a silver throne. Following the tradition, Holi began with gold and silver pichkaris, sprinkling saffron-infused colors on devotees.

Temple priest Prahlad Vallabh Goswami explained, "On Rangbhari Ekadashi, pure saffron colours are prepared for Banke Bihari Ji. The temple priests first offer colour using gold and silver pichkaris, initiating the Holi celebrations." According to Goswami, Holi will now be played in the temple premises using tesu flowers, chandan, chhova, and abir-gulal until the evening of Holi Purnima. Holi 2025 Guidelines for Sambhal: Hindus To Play Holi Till 2:30 PM on March 14, Muslims To Offer 'Jumma Namaz' Thereafter.

He further added, "As per temple tradition, on Dhulendi (the main Holi day), Banke Bihari Ji does not throw colour on devotees but instead watches them play Holi while seating on a golden throne, dressed as a king." On the morning of Rangbhari Ekadashi, temple priests also carried out the Chaupai (ritualistic procession), with Goswami community members singing traditional Holi songs and congratulatory hymns.

Similar Holi celebrations also commenced at Radha Vallabh, Radha Damodar, Radha Shyam Sundar, Radha Raman, Radha Gopinath, and Madan Mohan temples, among other seven main Braj temples. Priests at these temples showered tesu and saffron-coloured water from gold and silver pichkaris, filling the atmosphere with vibrant hues of red, pink, blue, and yellow, creating a spectacular sight for devotees.

A special procession of Priya-Pritam's colorful Holi from Radha Vallabh Temple started at 1 pm and toured the entire town, concluding in the temple premises by evening. Devotees, dressed as Radha-Krishna, played Holi throughout the procession, spreading festive joy. Given the massive influx of devotees, district authorities implemented strict traffic restrictions by banning three and four-wheelers from entering the city, ensuring smooth movement. Thousands of devotees also participated in a city-wide parikrama (circumambulation).

At Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev temple in Varanasi, a grand Rangbhari Ekadashi festival was celebrated with ritualistic worship led by the temple trust. Temple Public Relations Officer Gajendra stated, "The festival saw enthusiastic participation from Kashi residents and devotees, who played a vital role in upholding every ritual. The temple trust ensured that all traditional ceremonies were conducted with due diligence."

Devotees showered flower petals, abir, and gulal on Lord Vishwanath and Goddess Gaura, rejoicing in the festivities. The silver palanquin procession, carrying the idols of Lord Vishwanath and Mata Gaura, was a divine spectacle. As dusk fell, the palanquin procession commenced from the temple courtyard, accompanied by the resounding beats of damaru and the auspicious sounds of conch shells.

The divine aura of Lord Vishwanath and Mata Gaura's idols left devotees spellbound. As the procession advanced, chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" echoed through the city. Abir, gulal, and flower petals rained down, as the palanquin reached the sanctum sanctorum, where a special ritualistic worship of the silver idols was performed.

Gajendra added, "From early morning, special prayers were conducted. Lord Vishwanath and Mata Gaura were adorned with chandan, bhashma, flowers, abir-gulal, sacred offerings, and festive sweets. Following the rituals, the silver palanquin was taken to the temple square, where devotees offered their prayers before celebrating with colors."

In Sambhal, the Rangbhari Ekadashi procession was carried out under heavy police security on Monday. The Shri Shyam Seva Committee organized the procession from Arya Samaj Road, featuring dozens of mesmerizing tableaux. Police personnel and administrative officials were stationed in large numbers to ensure security. The entire city turned colourful as devotees threw gulal into the air and drenched each other in colours.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreeshchandra said, "The Rangbhari Ekadashi procession is being carried out as per tradition, and peace is being maintained across the city. Adequate police force has been deployed, and suspicious activities are being monitored via CCTV surveillance." Last year, on November 24, violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to four deaths and several injuries. The survey was initiated following claims that the mosque was built on the remains of a Hindu temple allegedly demolished during the Mughal era.

Priest Shobhit Shastri commented, "The Rangbhari Ekadashi procession is dedicated to Lord Shyam, spreading joy and seeking universal well-being." Local resident Ajay Agarwal noted, "This procession has been held for nearly 50 years. It is believed that those who participate in the Rangbhari Ekadashi yatra receive special blessings from Baba Shyam."