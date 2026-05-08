India News | Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives in West Bengal to Chair Party Meeting as Central Observer

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Kolkata as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal.

He will chair the party's legislative meeting later today.

Also Read | ‘Hum Woh Nahin Jo Mushkilon Mein Saath Chor Dein’: Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin After West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Election Results.

According to the top BJP sources, his visit is being seen as significant, coming at a crucial juncture when the party is actively engaged in post-election strategy and government formation discussions.

Soon after he arrives in West Bengal, the Home Minister will chair a key meeting with senior party leaders and core committee members. The meeting is expected to focus on assessing the current political situation, reviewing organisational preparedness, and aligning leadership on the next steps.

Also Read | SSC Result 2026 Declared: Maharashtra Board Website Crashing? 3 Alternative Ways To Check Marks.

Sources further indicate that ahead of the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Shah will hold detailed deliberations with party leaders regarding the upcoming oath-taking ceremony in the state. Discussions are also expected to cover the contours of the new cabinet, including its composition, key portfolios, and overall governance priorities.

Earlier, Shah was appointed as the BJP's central observer for West Bengal, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as the central co-observer.

Along with this, Union Minister JP Nadda has been designated as the central observer for the election of the leader of the party's legislative party in Assam, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the central co-observer.

BJP created history in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)