New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to Indian scientists who made the nation a nuclear power and said that during the Covid pandemic, the technocrats showed that they can rise to any challenge.

The day is observed to mark the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said the country's progress in the field of science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rapid and his policies have laid the ground for initiating campaigns through 'Digital India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

"On National Technology Day, I pay tribute to the visionary and brilliant scientists and their unrelenting efforts to make India a nuclear power," he said.

The home minister said the Pokhran test serves as a shining example of India's scientific ability and vision of the NDA government under late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"India's strides in the field of technology and digitalisation are truly remarkable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our technocrats showed that they can rise to any challenge, developing essential equipment such as PPE Kits, Masks and multiple COVID vaccines in a record time," he said.

The decision to conduct the tests was taken by the Vajpayee government.

