New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on June 22 and 23, underlining the central government's commitment to bolstering both internal security and development in the region.

The visit is expected to strengthen coordination between the Centre and the state in combating left-wing extremism and accelerating growth, especially in vulnerable and backward districts.

Shah will begin his visit at Atal Nagar in Nava Raipur on June 22, where he will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate key central government institutions aimed at enhancing administrative and scientific capabilities in the region.

Among the major projects are the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU)---the newly constructed campus in Raipur is part of a broader national initiative to strengthen forensic infrastructure and criminal justice systems.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL)---equipped with cutting-edge technologies will aid in high-level investigations and support law enforcement agencies with advanced forensic analysis.

In the evening, Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting alongside Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, senior state bureaucrats and top brass from the Central Armed Police Forces, state police.

On June 23, Amit Shah Shah will undertake a high-impact visit to Narayanpur, one of the most Naxal-affected districts in the state.

There, he will meet security personnel stationed in forward areas to boost morale and assess their operational requirements.

Shah will hold interactions with local villagers and tribal communities to evaluate the impact of central development schemes such as the PM Awas Yojana, road connectivity projects under PMGSY, and skill development initiatives.

The Home Minister will also review progress on rehabilitation colonies and welfare programs for families affected by insurgency.

The Home Minister's visit to Narayanpur is being seen as both symbolic and strategic--sending a strong message about the government's resolve to reclaim disturbed areas through a mix of robust security action and grassroots development. (ANI)

