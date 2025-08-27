Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 27 (ANI): Assam State BJP spokesperson Devajit Mahanta on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has transformed Assam from a state of unrest to one of peace and progress.

Calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah the true architect of transformation from Congress-era Assam, torn and shattered by turmoil, to a peaceful, progressive and modern Assam, spokesperson of Assam State BJP Devajit Mahanta said in a press release that, in Bodo-inhabited areas, despite multiple talks and accords signed during Congress regimes, permanent peace never arrived.

"The land of Bodoland remained devastated by guns, explosives and violence. Under the farsighted leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the stewardship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a historic Permanent Peace Accord was signed on January 27, 2020 in New Delhi between the Government of India, Government of Assam, the National Democratic Front of Bodoland, All Bodo Students' Union and United Bodo People's Organization," he said in the press release.

It also stated that the Karbi Peace Accord signed on September 4, 2021, the Adivasi Peace Accord on 15 September 2022, the Dimasa Peace Accord on December 29, 2023 and the ULFA Peace Accord on 29 December 2023 -- all became possible through the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"To implement the promises enshrined in these accords, the Central Government recently sanctioned nearly Rs. 4,000 crores for Assam, an unprecedented and epoch-making step. During the Congress rule, no step was taken to withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from Assam and the Northeast. This course underwent significant changes under Amit Shah. On March 31, 2021, under his leadership, and with effect from April 1, 2022, AFSPA was relaxed in large parts of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland. Today, thanks to the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the approval of Home Minister Amit Shah, AFSPA has been withdrawn from 24 districts and 1 sub-division of Assam. Between 1962 and 1979, Congress fragmented greater Assam into seven separate states, but never resolved the boundary disputes that arose from this partition. Under the farsighted initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, significant steps have been taken to resolve inter-state boundary disputes. On March 29, 2022, a boundary agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya, and on April 20, 2023, another boundary agreement was signed between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. As a result, the longstanding inter-state border issues are now moving towards resolution," the State BJP said in the press release.

The Assam State BJP extended a heartfelt welcome to the forthcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 28th and 29th, calling him a true friend of Assam and a leading force in the rise of modern Assam.

On August 29, at Khanapara Field, Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will administer the pledge (Sankalp Path) to all the victorious Panchayat representatives. (ANI)

