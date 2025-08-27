Raipur/Gadchiroli August 27: Four Maoists, including three women, were neutralised by security forces on Wednesday near the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur (Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) border, following a prolonged operation that lasted nearly eight hours. Acting on intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in Koparshi village close to the Chhattisgarh border, the C-60 unit of Gadchiroli Police and the CRPF’s Quick Action Team launched a coordinated search that led to the fatal encounter.

The joint operation was carried out by the elite C-60 unit of Gadchiroli Police and the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). According to Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P, the exchange of fire began in the dense forest terrain and continued for several hours despite heavy rainfall that severely hampered movement and visibility for the troops. Security forces recovered four weapons from the site, including an SLR, an INSAS rifle, and a .303 rifle, indicating the group’s preparedness for prolonged combat. The bodies of the Maoists were retrieved after the area was secured. Jharkhand: Maoist Area Commander Killed by Security Forces in Join Operation.

The operation was triggered by actionable intelligence suggesting that a group of armed Maoists had taken shelter in the forested region of Koparshi. As the C-60 commandos advanced, they came under heavy fire, prompting a retaliatory offensive that lasted most of the day. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the forces managed to neutralise four insurgents. Officials confirmed that the search for remaining Maoists is still underway, with combing operations continuing in the surrounding forest areas. Jharkhand Encounter: Maoist Having INR 5-Lakh Bounty, CRPF Jawan Killed in Gunfight in Birhordera Forest of Bokaro District.

The terrain, already difficult to navigate, has become more treacherous due to incessant rains, posing additional challenges for the personnel involved. This encounter marks a significant development in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, a region long troubled by insurgent activity. The presence of women among the deceased also highlights the increasing involvement of female cadres in Maoist ranks. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining pressure on insurgent groups and ensuring the safety of civilians in the affected regions. Further updates are expected as the search operation progresses.

