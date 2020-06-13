India News | Home Minister, Union Health Minister to Hold Meeting with Delhi Mayors on Sunday to Review COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with mayors of Municipal Corporations of Delhi on Sunday to review preparations with regard to COVID-19 in the national capital.

In a tweet, the Office of the Home Minister of India informed that the meeting will take place at 5 pm.

"Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with mayors of municipal corporations of Delhi tomorrow, 14th June at 5 pm to review preparations with regard to COVID-19," Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, it informed that Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also remain present in the meeting.

"Lt Gov Delhi and Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal will also remain present besides Director AIIMS, Commissioners of three Municipal Corporations and senior officers from Union Home and Health Ministries," it tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the Office of the Home Minister of India informed that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 on Sunday at 11 am.

"Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah and Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan to hold a meeting with Lt Gov Delhi, CM Delhi and members of SDMA to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in detail. Kejriwal had said the Home Minister assured him of all cooperation.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government's decision to reserve hospital beds for the residents of the national capital.

Recently, the Delhi government presented data, according to which there will be around 2.25 lakh cases till July 15 and the cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,824 confirmed cases in Delhi including 22,212 active cases and 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths. (ANI)

