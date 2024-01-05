New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has on Friday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged procurement and supply of spurious and non-standard drugs in hospitals run by the Delhi government and mohalla clinics, according to sources.

The said sources stated that the ministry today asked the CBI to register an FIR into the supply of "sub-standard" drugs to Delhi government-run hospitals.

Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance had on December 26 written to the Union Home Ministry, requesting it to assign the investigaton into the supply of "sub-standard" drugs to state-run hospitals to the CBI.

Delhi Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote to the Health Secretary about the supply of 'not of standard quality' drugs in the national capital, urging the latter to procure alternative arrangements.

"It has been brought to my notice that the Vigilance Department, GNCTD, has directed the secretary (health) to immediately remove the five drugs that were 'not of standard quality', from the stock where they have been supplied," read the letter.

"It was observed that in the recent past, certain essential consumables like absorbent cotton wool and rolled bandages were found 'not of standard quality' and were removed from the stock where they were supplied. The hospital authorities then did not make any alternative arrangements for the same and consequently, patients were inconvenienced since they were required to buy these consumables out of their own pockets," it said.

The letter further read, "Since the aforementioned five drugs, which are to be removed from the stock, are also essential in nature and required for treatment of hypertensive disorder, seizure disorder, gastritis infections and respiratory diseases, hence, alternative arrangements should immediately be in place to make them available so that the general public is not inconvenienced and the treatment of patients is continued uninterrupted."

"You are directed to inform me regarding the alternative arrangements made by DGHS and the hospitals for making available the five medicines, amlodipine, levetiracetam, pantoprazole, cephalexin and dexamethasone, of standard quality and their fresh stock position in the healthcare facilities, at the latest within a week," it added.

Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter to the Home Ministry. (ANI)

