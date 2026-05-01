Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

The race for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 title intensifies tonight as Jamshedpur FC host FC Goa at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Scheduled for Friday, 1 May 2026, this pivotal clash carries significant implications for the league standings, with both sides possessing a mathematical chance to conclude the day at the summit of the table. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. US President Donald Trump Greenlights Iran for FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches on US Soil.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Date Friday, 1 May 2026 Kick-off Time 19:30 IST Venue JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur Head-to-Head FC Goa 8 Wins, JFC 6 Wins, 2 Draws TV Broadcast Sony Sports Ten 2 & Ten 2 HD Live Streaming FanCode (App and Website)

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Team News

Both teams enter the fixture with considerable momentum. Jamshedpur FC secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their previous outing. The attacking partnership between Raphaël Messi Bouli and Mohammed Sanan has been highly effective, supported by the midfield creativity of Nikola Stojanovic. However, the home side will be without defender Stephen Eze due to suspension.

FC Goa arrive on the back of a controlled 2-0 win against NorthEast United. The Gaurs boast the joint-best defensive record in the league, having conceded only six goals thus far. With foreign player Dejan Drazic likely sidelined due to injury, Márquez is expected to rely heavily on a strong domestic core, including Mohammad Yasir and Muhammed Nemil, to lead the attacking lines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).