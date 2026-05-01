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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 returns to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on 1 May, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial RR vs DC encounter. This high-stakes RR cs DC IPL 2026 match in Jaipur comes at a critical juncture in the season. While the Royals aim to consolidate their position in the top four, a struggling Delhi outfit arrives desperate for a victory to keep their fading playoff hopes alive. You can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

RR vs DC Match Schedule and Venue Details

The match is scheduled for a prime-time start, with the flip of the coin occurring 30 minutes before the first ball.

Fixture: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Date: Friday, 1 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium RR vs DC Live Streaming in India

For the 2026 season, the digital rights for the IPL are held by the JioStar network. Consequently, the match will be streamed exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

Digital Access: Viewers can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app available on Android, iOS, and various Smart TV platforms (including Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV).

Language Options: The stream features commentary in over 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Free Viewing Options: While the free-to-play model that existed in previous years has shifted, many Indian telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer specific prepaid and postpaid recharge plans that bundle a JioHotstar subscription. Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: RR Captain Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fee. RR vs DC Television Telecast in India: Star Sports

Fans who prefer traditional television viewing can catch the action on the Star Sports Network, which serves as the official broadcaster for the linear TV market in India.

Primary Channels: Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD counterparts.

Regional Coverage: Dedicated regional feeds are available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Ultra-HD Experience: For the first time, select DTH providers like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are offering the match on the Star Sports 4K channel for a premium viewing experience. Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs DC IPL 2026.

Match Preview

Led by Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals have been one of the standout teams of the 2026 campaign. They currently sit comfortably in the upper half of the table, boasting six wins from their first nine matches. The Royals enter this fixture with confidence following a recent commanding victory over the Punjab Kings.

In contrast, the Delhi Capitals find themselves in seventh place. Captain Axar Patel's side has endured a difficult period, suffering three consecutive defeats. Their most recent outing saw them dismantled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets, a match in which Delhi recorded their lowest-ever powerplay score.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).