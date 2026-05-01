Mahakumbh Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Case Against Director Sanoj Mishra and VHP Leader – Details Inside

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Monalisa Bhosle, a young woman who gained viral fame as a child at the Kumbh Mela, has filed a police complaint against filmmaker Sanoj Mishra and several others, alleging sexual harassment and exploitation. The case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stems from incidents Bhosle claims occurred when she was a minor. The allegations have sparked significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused and Bhosle’s previous public recognition. Monalisa Bhosle Pregnant? Husband Farman Khan Claims Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Unfit for POCSO Case Questioning.

Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Case Against Film Director

According to PTI, Bhosle filed the First Information Report (FIR) at the Malleshwaram Police Station in Bengaluru. In her statement, she alleged that Director Sanoj Mishra, along with individuals associated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), exploited her under the guise of providing career opportunities in the film industry.

Bhosle claimed that the harassment began years ago when she was still a minor. She alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental trauma and was pressured into compromising situations. The complainant further stated that the accused used their positions of influence to silence her and continue the alleged exploitation over a prolonged period.

Response and Legal Proceedings

The police have booked Sanoj Mishra and other named individuals under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. While the investigation is in its preliminary stages, authorities have indicated that they are recording statements and gathering digital evidence related to the claims.

Director Sanoj Mishra has previously denied similar allegations in other contexts, though he has not yet issued a formal public statement regarding this specific FIR. Legal experts note that because the case involves the POCSO Act, the identity and privacy of the complainant are protected by law, despite her public profile.

Monalisa Bhosle first rose to prominence years ago when a video of her at the Mahakumbh went viral, leading the media to dub her the "Kumbh Mela Girl." This early fame transitioned into aspirations within the entertainment industry, which she claims led to her introduction to the accused parties. Kumbh Mela ‘Viral Star’ Monalisa Bhosle Writes to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Seeks Protection Amid Age Row.

The case has drawn scrutiny toward the safety of minors in the film industry and the accountability of those in leadership positions within socio-religious and creative organisations. As the Bengaluru police continue their probe, the development remains a significant talking point regarding the "Me Too" movement's reach into regional film sectors and influential institutions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).