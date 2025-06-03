Imphal, Jun 3 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday visited two relief camps in Manipur and interacted with the people living there.

He visited the Ngahmun Relief Camp in Kangpokpi district and handed Ayushman Bharat cards to those newly enrolled. The inmates of the camp stressed the need for better healthcare facilities in the district.

He assured them that resettlement plans are being prepared in close coordination with district administrations, a statement said.

He also said that livelihood schemes are being formulated to ensure economic dignity and sustainability for displaced families.

Later, Mohan visited the relief camp at the Christian Medical Hospital Girls' Hostel in Dewlahland in Imphal East district. People of Moreh and Serou mainly live in this camp.

The displaced persons emphasised their desire to return home and requested improvement in medical and educational facilities, the statement said.

Mohan was on a two-day visit to the state. He left the state in the evening.

