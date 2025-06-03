As the monsoon season is all here across India and the summer vacations of schools have also started, you might be planning to go for the perfect holiday destination with your friends and family where you can enjoy the most, especially the rainy season. India is a vast country with thousands of places to go and explore, but some people are still unaware of those hidden gems, perfect for a monsoon getaway. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and check the travel destinations below where you can go across India, like Wayanad, Kodaikanal and more stunning places to embrace the serene beauty and misty hills amid the rainfall. Monsoon 2025 Recipes: From Moong Dal Khichdi To Crispy Onion Pakoras To Enjoy the Rainy Weather and Satisfy Your Cravings.

1. Munnar, Kerala

Munnar offers misty hills, tea gardens, and beautiful waterfalls, making it the best dreamy monsoon escape.

2. Wayanad, Kerala

The second one is Wayanad. This place is filled with beautiful hills, rain-kissed forests, and some small, serene lakes. The chirping of birds in the morning will take away all of your stress from life. That is why Wayanad is a perfect peaceful monsoon retreat.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

Next comes Coorg; now, many people might not know about it, but Coorg is also known as the Scotland of India, which gives a super refreshing air with those green, lush trees and high mountains

4. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Fourth comes Udaipur, the City of Lakes. Udaipur never misses a single chance to impress visitors with its beauty and nature, especially during the monsoon season, when fresh drizzling rains add more sparkle to the city's life.

5. Goa

Last, it comes to Goa. Everyone knows that Goa is the perfect party place, but have you ever visited Goa during the monsoon season? Well, if not, then you must because during this time, Goa is quieter, greener, and perfect for those who love peace or nature.

Now you have a list of places to go this year. Pack your bags and click some amazing pictures for lifetime memories. Do all the adventurous things for your happiness, and don't forget to enjoy the monsoon weather.

