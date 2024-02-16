New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Shares and fixed deposits worth about Rs 13 crore have been frozen after fresh searches were carried out against Maharashtra-based builder Lalit Tekchandani in a money laundering case linked to "duping" of about 1,700 homebuyers, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday.

The latest raids were carried out at three premises in Mumbai and Lonavala on February 13. The first search in the case was carried out on February 7.

According to a statement, the central agency froze cash and FDs of more than Rs 30 crore in the searches carried out at 22 locations on February 7.

The total seizure and freezing of assets in this case stands at Rs 43 crore now, it added.

A sum of Rs 27.5 lakh and "incriminating" documents relating to acquisition of a huge number of properties in various names, including family members of Tekchandani, have also been seized during these raids, the ED said.

The money laundering case stems from two FIRs registered by the Taloja and Chembur Police, which allege that a company-- Supreme Construction & Developer Pvt Ltd --, a firm represented by Tekchandani, and others, collected "huge funds" from prospective home buyers of a housing project in Taloja, Navi Mumbai.

The said company collected over Rs 400 crore from more than 1,700 homebuyers. Delays in the project left these homebuyers in lurch without a flat or refund, the ED alleged.

"It has also come to light during the investigation that the funds received from the homebuyers were siphoned off by the builder for personal gains and creation of assets in various names, including family members," it said.

