New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said that he is feeling proud after being conferred with Arjuna Award.

"I feel proud and happy to realize that my work received such great appreciation. It is a great honour for a sportsperson," Dhawan said after receiving Arjuna Award.

Also Read | Manipur Terrorist Attack: PLA, MNPF Claim Responsibility for Attack on Assam Rifles Convoy.

The cricketer received Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

Also Read | International Children’s Peace Prize 2021: Indian Brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal Win Prestigious Children’s Prize for Waste Project.

The specially organised award function is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)