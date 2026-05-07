India News | Hope Keralam Will Have New Government by Early Next Week: RSP Leader

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 7 (ANI): Amid efforts at government formation in Keralam following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) decisive victory in the assembly polls, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) State Secretary Shibu Baby John has expressed hope that the new government will take oath in the next few days.

Congress-led UDF ended the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) by securing a landslide 102 seats in the 140-member assembly.

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John said the UDF scored a spectacular victory in the assembly polls. RSP is a constituent of UDF.

"We had an emphatic win. We discussed that... I hope within this week, by Saturday, Sunday, or early next week, the government will be sworn in," he said.

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Meanwhile, Congress MLA-elect Chandy Oommen said the party leadership would take the "right decision" regarding the Chief Ministerial face in Keralam.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Congress Legislature Party meeting held at the Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, Chandy Oommen, the son of late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, refrained from publicly commenting on leadership preferences and said he had already conveyed his views to the party leadership.

"I have said to the party leadership. I don't want to comment in public. My leadership will decide at the right time," said Chandy, who defeated CPI(M)'s KM Radhakrishnan by a huge margin.

Congress is the leading constituent of UDF and won 63 seats. Its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won 22 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)